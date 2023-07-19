MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – School supplies, backpacks, haircuts, and uniforms — Here’s a list of back-to-school giveaways happening across the Lowcountry.

WCBD has compiled a list of school supplies giveaways happening in August:

Colleton County

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: July 27 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Location: Aimwell Presbyterian Church at 8925 Charleston Highway

Details: This is a drive-through distribution event. Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

National Night Out Back to School Bash

Date: August 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Neyles Community Center

Details: The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is combining their National Night Out and Back to School Bash for one event on August 1. School supplies and refreshments will be on site.

Downtown Charleston

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Second Presbyterian Church at 342 Meeting Street

Details: Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

First Day Festival

Date: August 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Gaillard Center and SC Aquarium

Details: The City of Charleston has hosted their back to school First Day Festival since 2003 to celebrate education and support student services.

Goose Creek

New Life Christian Fellowship Back 2 School Bash

Date: August 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 358 Liberty Hall, Goose Creek

Details: Free School supplies, bookbags, haircuts, shoes, food, and kids activities for grades K-8.

Hanahan

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church at 5931 North Murray Drive

Details: Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

James Island

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: St. James Presbyterian Church at 1314 Sessionville Road

Details: Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

Johns Island

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 5 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Location: Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church at 2915 Bohicket Rd

Details: This is a drive-through distribution event. Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

Kingstree

Clear Backpack Giveaway

Date: August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: 710 3rd Ave, Kingstree

Details: Clear backpacks will be required for students in Williamsburg County during the 2023-24 school year. Sharon W Staggers will be sponsoring a clear backpack giveaway event with school supplies, music, and food.

Lincolnville

Town of Lincolnville Annual Back to School Back

Date: August 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: 141 W. Broad Street

Details: The Town of Lincolnville and the Community Resource Center will host their 2nd Annual Back to School back with CCSO to distribute backpacks, school supplies, groceries and baby items to Charleston County students.

North Charleston

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and August 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church at 3347 Rivers Ave

Details: Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.

Back 2 School with Shifa Clinic

Date: August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 6650 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Details: Students will have the opportunity to get health screenings, and grab free fresh produce, hygiene kits, and school supplies. Diabetes screenings, anemia screenings, blood pressure screenings, BMI testing, vision screenings, lung & colon screenings, and respiratory function testing will be available on-site through Shifa Free Clinic.

Neighbors Together Back to School Block Party

Date: August 12 from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.

Location: 2105 Cosgrove, North Charleston

Details: Neighbors Together will giveaway free school supplies and host a community lunch and resource fair in August.

Pack the Back

Date: August 12 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Location: 7643 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Details: Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed by the Elizabeth Gambell Foundation and Elite Tax Group. There will be food trucks, free access to jump at Velocity during the event, community resources, vendors, and a DJ on site.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. Back to School Giveaway

Date: August 13 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Location: 2025 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston

Details: Free backpacks school supplies, boys and girls hair cuts, shoes, clothing, hotdogs, and hamburgers gifted to students by Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc.

Summerville

Summoned By Nature 3rd Annual Back to School Bookbag Drive

Date: August 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: 108 East 3rd Street, Suite C, Summerville (Editor’s Note: This event is scheduled at Oak Road Brewery)

Details: Students will receive a tote bag filled school supplied by Summoned By Nature.

West Ashley

Hands of Christ Uniform Distribution

Date: August 17 and August 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and August 19 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Details: Two sets of school uniforms and school supplies will be distributed free of charge to students 4K through 8th grade. Families are limited to a maximum of 5 children. The child must be present to receive goods.