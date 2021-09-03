LIST: Lowcountry schools go virtual due to COVID-19

Logan Strauss, 5, participates in an online class from home in Basking Ridge, N.J., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Logan’s parents are keeping him out of school until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry have announced temporary virtual learning plans as COVID-19 cases surge and many school-aged students still remain ineligible for vaccinations.

The following list contains the latest information on how schools and districts are moving forward.

BERKELEY COUNTY:

Three Berkeley County School District schools are going virtual from September 7 through September 21. The schools include Berkeley Middle, St. Stephen Middle, and Cross High School.

CHARLESTON COUNTY:

Seven Charleston County School District schools, including Julian Mitchell Elementary, Charles Pinckney Elementary, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, Chicora Elementary, Murray-LaSaine Montessori, and Early College High School have moved to virtual learning. The schools are scheduled to return to in-person learning by mid-September.

COLLETON COUNTY:

All schools in the Colleton County School District moved to virtual learning on August 30 and are expected to return to in-person instruction on September 13.

DORCHESTER COUNTY:

All Dorchester District Two schools will move to virtual learning on September 7 and return to in-person learning on September 16.

All Dorchester District Four schools had e-learning days on September 2 and third, and will move to virtual learning on September 7. Schools will remain virtual until further notice.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY:

Seven Georgetown County School District schools temporarily moved to virtual learning at the beginning of the month. The schools include McDonald Elementary, Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High, Carvers Bay High, and Rosemary Middle — which are expected to return September 7 — and Kensington Elementary, which is expected to return September 13.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as changes are announced.