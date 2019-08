NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Purchasing school supplies and needs can quickly add up when preparing for the new school year.

One Lowcountry boutique is stepping up to help by offering free back to school haircuts.

Anett’s Hair & Beauty Boutique is offering those haircuts for all kid, regardless of their county or school district, on August 18th from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Appointments are required, so call 843-641-7012 to schedule your time now.