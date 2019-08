LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Second Chance Deliverance Life Dome and Dream Realty are partnering together to hold a Back to School Rally.

The rally will include free giveaways of school supplies, over 100 pairs of sneakers, free hair cuts, and Chromebooks.

They will also provide information about home ownership.

The rally will take place on Sunday, August 18 from 9:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M at 3204 Heaton Drive in Ladson.

For more information, you can call 843-594-3152.