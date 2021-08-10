Lowcountry Back-to-School Events

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With students, parents, and schools gearing up for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, back-to-school events are announced across the Lowcountry.

By county, here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings:

Charleston County

Lincoln High School Back to School Drive

Lincoln High School will have a back-to-school drive on August 16, hosted by The What About Us Foundation. Plenty of book bags filled with school supplies will be given away. Free haircuts and hair braid styles will be offered to boys and girls as well. The event will have food and drinks, and is free to everyone in the surrounding areas.

The event will start at 12 P.M. until 6 P.M., at 714 Lincoln Road in McClellanville.

For open vendor or sponsorship spots, contact Jamond Blake at thewhataboutusinc@gmail.com.

Mike Hostilo Law Firm’s First Annual Book Bag Giveaway

The Mike Hostilo Law Firm will have its first annual book bag giveaway on August 11. Book bags will be given away at the offices, in addition to Safe Kids Charleston Area teaching car seat safety, aiming to reduce and preventing childhood injuries. Each donor will receive a $20 e-gift card and a $25 bonus while supplies last.

The event starts at 2 P.M. until 6 P.M., at 5081 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Back-to-School Rally in Ladson

The annual Back-to-School Rally is set for August 15 in Ladson. School supplies will be given away, food and drinks will be offered, and there will be door prizes. Free tennis shoes will be given to those who registered before August 8.

The event starts at 12 P.M. until 3 P.M., at 3204 Heaton Drive, Unit B.

Call (843) 594-3152 for more information.

Berkeley County

Charlamagne Tha God’s 5th Annual Backpack/School Supply Giveaway & Fish Fry

The Breakfast Club’s very own Charlamagne Tha God will host the 5th Annual Backpack, School Supply Giveaway & Fish Fry on August 14 at Berkeley High School. Free plates of fried fish and shrimp will be given out while supplies last.

The giveaway starts at 2 P.M. until 5 P.M., at 406 West Main Street in Moncks Corner.

For more information, contact thirdeyeawareness843@gmail.com

Editor’s note: More events will be added to the above as we receive new information.

