Mount Pleasant school gets creative with socially distanced classroom

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – University School of the Lowcountry wants to move the classroom outside and under tents as a way to social distance.

Head of School Jason Kreutner says they are being creative in order to host an environment everyone feels safe returning to.

“School can be outside under a tree. School can be underneath a tent. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in a building,” said Kreutner.

The school did have to get a permit from the Town of Mount Pleasant to set up the temporary tents.

Deputy Director of Planning for the Town of Mount Pleasant, Lee Cave, says it’s only a matter of getting the appropriate information.

“This option is available for those facilities that qualify and if people need to do this in order to help protect their students, their occupants, or their churchgoers, we’re here to help them do that,” Cave stated.

The school just received their permit to have two 20 x 40 tents set up in their field for school use.

“We have a lot of outdoor spaces. There’s a lot of creative ways we can get the public school students and private school students in South Carolina back on-campus learning in conditions that everyone would feel good about,” added Kreutner.

To stay connected with Danielle Hensley, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.