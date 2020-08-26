Mount Pleasant to host ‘fill the cruiser’ school supply drive

This is a display of back to school crayons and markers in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the start of the new school year, and many families and teachers may be struggling to purchase school supplies amid the pandemic.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is partnering with Staples for a “Fill the Cruiser” back to school supply drive.

Officers will be stationed at the Staples store in Mount Pleasant from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th and again from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4th.

The department said supplies collected during the event will be distributed to schools in the Town of Mount Pleasant for the new school year.