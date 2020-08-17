New SC student teacher portal to help with the upcoming school year during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education introduced a new portal to help during the pandemic.

The portal will help provide information, resources and activities for students, parents and teachers.

The goal is to help manage emotions, maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions all tying in with a student’s mental health.

“Whether or not a parent has chosen an in-person option or a face-to-face option for their child for the upcoming school year, we felt it was important students, parents, and teachers have the resources needed to address those social emotional needs,” said Ryan Brown, SC Dept. of Education.

Activities on the portal for students and parents focuses on the key areas like self management, self awareness and social awareness.

Teachers can use the portal for online training sessions and tool kits that address behavior, mental health, and classroom management.