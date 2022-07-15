NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost back-to-school time! A local tax group is giving away school supplies and goodies to Tri-county students this August.

The Elite Tax Group is having a back-to-school drive in partnership with the North Charleston Chamber of Commerce on August 6th.

Pack the Back will have backpacks filled with school supplies that will be handed out to families, at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Families must sign up for bags through Eventbrite – two backpacks are allowed per household.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.