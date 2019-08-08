Packing your child a healthy lunch this school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Packing healthy lunches can be difficult if you don’t know what foods to buy.

Alexis Schulte is a registered dietician at the Summerville Medical Center and said nutrition is the building block of your kids’ future. She said what you pack for lunch is extremely important.

“So we’re going to make sure that we’re nourishing our brains, but also our bodies so the kids are able to grow appropriately and achieve everything that they can,” she said.



Schulte said everything should be packed with nutrients.

“They’re going to take a long time to digest, so things that include protein and high fiber.”

This includes low sodium deli meat.

“Your regular sandwich options that a lot of parents send to school are great, you just want to make sure that you’re using lean options.”

If you plan on making your kid a turkey sandwich, cook the turkey yourself and then shred it.

For snacks: “Fruit is a great option. Maybe with some low-fat cheese or crackers and peanut butter.”

And avoid sugary drinks: “Something like juice or soda or Gatorade even, it can actually give them too much sugar and it’s not long-lasting. So they can have kind’ve a mid-afternoon crash, become crabby, or disinterested in school.”

Schulte said it’s okay if you aren’t able to pack your kid’s lunch every day.

“The actual school lunches are balanced. You’re going to get your protein, your carbs, your fruit and vegetable with those, so those are always a good option too.”

Federal nutrition standards require schools offer the right balance of fruits, vegetables, milk, whole grains and lean proteins with every meal.