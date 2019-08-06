Parents urged to vaccinate children before school starting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding parents that vaccines need to be on their child’s back-to-school list.

South Carolina children enrolled in childcare or school must be up to date on the required vaccines for their grade level before school starts.

According to United Healthcare, “Children’s vaccines are 90% to 99% effective and may protect kids from diseases such as mumps, tetanus and chicken pox.”

Since spots typically fill up during the month of August, they recommend making an appointment sooner rather than later.

“We’ve already seen that this year,” says Dr. Ted Pappas from Roper St. Francis. “We’re already getting filled up for August appointments.”

Below you’ll find a list of required vaccines by age in the state of South Carolina.

Besides shots, Pappas also suggests that parents bring their children in for a general physical exam before any sports or school activities.

Another important factor to consider in children’s health when going back to school is regulating their sleep patterns.

“Sleep is critical when keeping up with your immune system,” says Pappas. “It’s hard for everyone to get out of bed in the morning, so if you establish that routine the week beforehand it will make it easier on both the parent and the kid.”

Other suggestions included having children and teens get a dental cleaning and general eye exam. For more information on required immunizations you can click here.