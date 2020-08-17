Recommended tips on how to support your child during the upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Supporting your child this school year could look very different amid the current pandemic.

A child psychotherapist says that you may need to communicate with your child more and watch out for changes in their behavior and sleep patterns.

Remote learning also means a new set of hurdles. Dr. Annette Nunez offered some advice to parents.

“Not placing so much pressure on academics and just really shifting the focus that this is about teaching kids life skills, how to be flexible, how to be resilient,” said Dr. Nunez, Child Psychotherapist.

Experts recommend these tips:

Keep children on a schedule, no matter how they are learning

Keep lessons to 45 minutes or less

Taking frequent breaks

If your child becomes disengaged, you should shorten lessons and keep them fun.

Children learning remotely should still get social interaction, so that may mean setting up play dates with others outside of the home.