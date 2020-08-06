Registration opens Thursday for students in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)— Thursday marks the first day for parents in the Colleton County School District to weigh-in on the learning model for their children by completing a registration survey.

All parents and guardians must choose the virtual or blended model.

District officials say they need your response to move forward with re-opening plans.

Right now, the first day of school is September 8th.

The virtual option means students attend class online five days a week. The blended option means two days in the classroom and three days online.

District officials say the goal is to gradually phase into traditional five days a week in-person learning.

The District’s Communications Coordinator said in a statement:

“Once the district decides to return to the traditional five day format, parents will have the option to continue virtual learning for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year.” Sean Gruber / Coordinator of Communications, Colleton County School District

Families who do not respond to the survey will automatically be enrolled in the blended learning model.

The deadline to complete the registration survey is August 11th.

Click here for the Colleton County School District Registration Survey.

The Colleton County School District submitted a new version of its reopening plan to the state which has not yet been approved.