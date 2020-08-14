REPLAY | Back 2 School: A New Way of Learning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From the classrooms to the computers, students and teachers are going virtual in a pandemic world.

In this News 2 special report, we hear from Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait on her plans to keep children safe while learning.

Plus, some teachers face grueling decisions – quit their jobs or go back to school and risk contracting COVID-19.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, speaks to us on the important issues teachers and parents are facing as they prepare for the new school year.

Many of which are still figuring out how to adjust to the daily routines meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus.