SC Dept. of Ed. offering free e-Learning training for educators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Education (SCDE) is providing up to 6,000 teachers and principles with free training on best practices for virtual instruction.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman explained that the additional guidance is helpful, as “the expectations for virtual learning in the upcoming school year will be much higher and more rigorous.”

Developed in partnership with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, the sessions will “outline what the SC Teaching Standards 4.0 rubric looks and sounds like in a virtual setting.”

Two separate tracks will be available for principals and teachers. Topics covered will include “planning, delivering instruction, and providing an engaging virtual classroom environment.”

Participants will complete three 90-minute live sessions, with scheduling options available afternoons, evenings, and weekends. They will be available through 2021 on a first-come, first-served basis.

In just the first week, over 1,700 educators signed up.

