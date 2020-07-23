SC Dept. of Education discusses safety measures for school buses this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education on Thursday said it will require significant changes to keep students and teachers safe this school year.

“This starts in the morning and ends in the afternoon when students ride the bus to and from school,” the department said.

Ridership on school buses will be a maximum of 50% of standard capacity, and only one child will be allowed to a seat, unless they come from the same household.

Students will also be loaded back to front.

The department said roof vents and some windows will be opened to maximize ventilation – weather permitting – and both students and drivers will be expected to wear masks.

Each bus will be cleaned and disinfected using electrostatic handheld sprayers and EPA-approved disinfectant twice a day after completing morning and afternoon routes.

Frequently touched surfaces, including those in the entrance touched by passengers, and handrails, will be wiped down with disinfectant throughout the day.

“The first thing you should know is that all our focus, and every single one of our priorities, are directed toward protecting the health, safety and wellness of students and staff while giving students the best possible learning experience that is as close to normal as health and safety allow.”

You can review school bus protocols from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education online by visiting dedicationtoeducation.com.