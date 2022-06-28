COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the dates for the state’s annual sales tax-free weekend.
From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, shoppers can pick up certain items without paying the 6% sales tax.
“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”
SCDOR reported South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the 2021 sales tax holiday.
Eligible items include:
- Computers
- Printers
- School supplies
- Clothing
- Accessories
- Shoes
- Some household items
However, items including digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.
Eligible items can be purchased in-store or online. For a full list of tax-free items, click here.