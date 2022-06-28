COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the dates for the state’s annual sales tax-free weekend.

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, shoppers can pick up certain items without paying the 6% sales tax.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

SCDOR reported South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the 2021 sales tax holiday.

Eligible items include:

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing

Accessories

Shoes

Some household items

However, items including digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.

Eligible items can be purchased in-store or online. For a full list of tax-free items, click here.