COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the dates for the state’s annual sales tax-free weekend.

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, shoppers can pick up certain items without paying the 6% sales tax.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

SCDOR reported South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the 2021 sales tax holiday.

Eligible items include:

  • Computers
  • Printers
  • School supplies
  • Clothing
  • Accessories
  • Shoes
  • Some household items

However, items including digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.

Eligible items can be purchased in-store or online. For a full list of tax-free items, click here.