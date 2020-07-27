School Board approves CCSD’s September 8 start date, contingent upon decrease in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees on Monday approved a September 8 start date for the district, with the possibility of beginning the school year remotely if COVID-19 cases in the area do not decline.

During a virtual meeting, the Board voted 6-3 in favor of the motion, which gives parents two options: “in-person school….with actual in-person instruction (subject to sustained downward reduction in COVID-19 infection rates), or temporary stay-at-home remote instruction if parents prefer to start the school year in remote mode.”

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade who choose to start the school year remotely will receive nine weeks of virtual instruction. High school students opting for a remote start will receive one semester of virtual instruction. In both cases, the virtual learning will be supplemented by in-person teacher check ins.

CCSD says that “Charleston County must see a downward trend in COVID-19 rates over a 14-day period before the Board will consider changing the operating mode.” They plan to review data every two weeks.

For those that do choose to return to in-person instruction, CCSD does not expect capacity to “exceed 20-25% of normal school capacity.”