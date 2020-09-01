School meals free for students throughout the rest of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Free school meals for all children will now remain through the end of the year.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) made the announcement Monday for children attending school both in-person and virtually.

Flexibility standards created by Congress to help families through the pandemic were set to expire this month. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says if money runs out, the program will be restricted to families in need.

“We are legally not able to extend more than Congress has appropriated so hopefully we would not need to shorten that period of time,” said Sonny Perdue, USDA Secretary.

Lawmakers say Congress will work with the USDA to address any funding needs to make sure children continue to receive meals.

Find out your districts meal plans for school lunches on their website for more information.