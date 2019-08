CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District plans to implement a new random search program during the 2019-2020 school year.

The goal is to keep students from bringing weapons and contraband to school or school-sponsored activities.

The searches, which will be primarily used in high schools, includes a search of people and their personal belongings. They will be selected based on pre-determined systematic pattern or guideline.