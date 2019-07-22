SCHOOL START DATES: Students prepare to head back to the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Where did the summer go? Students from across the Lowcountry will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks.
News 2 is your Back 2 School Headquarters – we’ll provide you with the most important information to get you and your family ready for the new school year.
Berkeley County School District
Monday, August 19th
Charleston County School District
Wednesday, August 21st
Colleton County School District
Monday, August 19th
Back to School Bash: August 3 at Colleton County High School
Dorchester School District 2
Monday, August 19th
Dorchester School District 4
Monday, August 19th
Georgetown County School District
Wednesday, August 21st
Williamsburg County School District
Monday, August 19th