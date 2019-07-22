SCHOOL START DATES: Students prepare to head back to the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Where did the summer go? Students from across the Lowcountry will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks.

Berkeley County School District

Monday, August 19th

Charleston County School District

Wednesday, August 21st

Colleton County School District

Monday, August 19th

Back to School Bash: August 3 at Colleton County High School

Dorchester School District 2

Monday, August 19th

Dorchester School District 4

Monday, August 19th

Georgetown County School District

Wednesday, August 21st

Williamsburg County School District

Monday, August 19th