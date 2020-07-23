SCHOOL START DATES: Virtual and in-person start dates for 2020-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The return to school will look much different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many districts have come up with plans to offer in-person and virtual learning to keep students, teachers, and faculty safe.

The dates below are provided by the districts and are subject to change depending on the status of the virus in South Carolina.

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

BCSD’s proposed start date is Monday, August 24th

Note: The instructional calendar still needs to be voted on by the school board. If approved with no changes, the first day of school will be Aug. 24. The first day of school applies to all learning platforms.

>> Reopening plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

CCSD’s start day is Tuesday, September 8th.

Parents will be given a 20-day advance notice of any subsequent change to the school start date.

>> Reopening plan

DORCHESTER DISTRICT 2

DD2’s start date is Tuesday, September 8th

>> Reopening plan

DORCHESTER DISTRICT 4

DD4’s start date is Tuesday, September 8th and will offer both in-person and virtual options.

>> Reopening plan

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

CCSD will start virtually on Tuesday, September 8th

>> Reopening plan

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

GCSD will start on Tuesday, September 8th and will provide virtual options.

>> Reopening plan