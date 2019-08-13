School Superintendents: Dorchester District Two

Next week, it’s back to the books after summer break for thousands of students across the Lowcountry. As we begin a new school year, Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell sat down one on one with the leaders of our local school districts. Today, we’re in Dorchester School District Two.

Dorchester District Two is one of the top school districts in the state. This year, Joseph Pye will begin his 21st year as superintendent. “We’re all so excited about the opening of school,” Pye says.

Twenty-six thousand students head back to the districts twenty-five schools next week. So far this year, the district only grew by 100 students, a low for DD2, but Pye says that number could change instantly. He says, “That’s very low. We’ve had as much as a thousand. This will be the lowest that we’re predicting. You never never know, we’re so transient.”

The district’s three high schools remain among the ten largest schools in the state. Students at Summerville High School will have a new Career and Technology Center this year. Pye says, “The new technology center at Summerville High school is complete and ready to be moved into. Last year we opened three new culinary arts programs.”

The district is stepping up an initiative to cultivate a team state of mind in DD2 through ten core values, now implemented throughout the district. Pye says, “Team Dorchester core values starts with students, passion accountability, integrity, community, excellence, relationships, diversity, leadership, and recognition. It’s all of those things. It starts though with students. Team Dorchester, we’re playing off of that. It takes all of us. When you have limited funding, and have great needs, and want to be a world class school district, you have to depend on your people. Our people are our best product here, the teachers, support staff, children, and their parents, all together, we’re a fantastic team.”

This year, DD2 also has GPS on all school buses. Parents can track buses.

If you have any Back to School questions.. call 843-873- 2901.