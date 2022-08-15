MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are heading back to school this week. News 2 wants to see your student’s back-to-school photos! Upload your photos to our gallery below and you may see them on-air!

Among the first students heading back to class are those within the Berkeley County School District, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County School District, Georgetown County School District, and Williamsburg County School District. They will return to the classroom on Monday, August 15.

Students in Dorchester District 4 will head back to class on Tuesday, August 16.

Charleston County School District students will be the last heading back to the classroom. The district’s first day of school for students is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17.

Note: Please give the application a moment to load.