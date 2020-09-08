Some students will return in-person for classes in Dorchester District 4, while majority has chosen online option

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Dorchester District Four students will head back to the classroom for the first day of school, as the district is allowing for in-person learning.

Dorchester District Four is also offering a virtual option and a hybrid model that is a mix-mode of in-person learning and online learning.

Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs for Dorchester District Four said about 40-percent of students decided to return to school in-person, while the majority of about 60-percent of students will learn online or through the hybrid option.

He said he and his staff are ready, with protocols in place to ensure the safety of your child.

“We know we want to get back face to face, but we’ve got to take our time and make sure we do it right,” said Superintendent Wymbs. “We’re following precautions, and looking at our numbers… And as soon as we feel like it’s safe for us to go five days a week face to face, we’ll start implementing that.”

Superintendent Wymbs asks that parents be patient with the process as it is new to everyone, and to bring any questions or concerns to the district’s attention.