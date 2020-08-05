South Carolina providing free internet access to eligible families

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The State of South Carolina is offering free hot spots and internet service to eligible families with school-aged children.

Eligibility is based on financial need for those who do not already have internet service.

Free internet service has been provided for August – December 2020.

Charleston County School District is asking families to complete a survey to identity the need.

The survey may only be completed for a child who is enrolled in a CCSD school or charter school.

Only one survey is needed per household and must be submitted by August 7th.

South Carolina ETV (SCETV) is piloting a datacasting program that will allow homes in rural areas to receive instructional materials from teachers.

Datacasting is a technology that has existed for a decade to assist with emergency management.

Datacasting requires an antenna to be set up in a home to receive one-way transmission of instructional content.

SCETV says the technology is available now and will be in some pilot schools this fall.

Antennas would be distributed to parents along with training on how to set it up.