CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began for some, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is already preparing for the return to school.

South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend is slated for August 4-6.

During the 72-hour period, shoppers will find myriad items ranging from school supplies to some electronics, clothing and even dorm room accessories exempt from the state’s sales tax.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during the weekend.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Shoppers last year purchased more than $26.2 million in tax-dree items during Tax Free Weekend

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not exempt from Sales Tax during Tax Free Weekend include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

Please click here for a detailed list of eligible items.

Tax Free Weekend runs Friday, August 4 at 12:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

*Video courtesy SCDOR