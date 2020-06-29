South Carolina’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 7th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, shoppers: South Carolina’s Sales Tax Holiday will kick off in a little over a month.

A variety of items like clothing, computers, and school supplies can be purchased online and in-stores without having to pay the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the state’s annual tax-free holiday weekend.

“In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it’s a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer’s website.”

Last year, shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax free items during the holiday weekend.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

The sales tax holiday kicks off on Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th.

