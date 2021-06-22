South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend kicks off August 6

FILE- This July 19, 2018, file photo shows a display of scented markers and crayons in a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Environmentally friendly school supplies often carry big prices, but if you expand your idea of what counts as “green,” you’ll open other ways to save. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer is just beginning, but the South Carolina Department of Revenue is already preparing for back to school.

South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend will officially kick off on Friday, August 6th.

During tax free weekend, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes.

Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories and shoes to school supplies, book bags, and computers. Shoppers will also find tax free items for the home and dorm room

“Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it’s also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Shoppers across the state saved more than $18.1 million in tax-free times during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. Cloth masks are tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday since they are considered clothing accessories.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.