State Superintendent approves school reopening plan for Williamsburg County School District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved reopening plans for 25 additional school districts on Thursday.

Each school district in the state was asked to submit their reopening plans to the South Carolina Department of Education by Friday, July 17th.

So far, the only plans approved for local schools include the Berkeley County School District and Williamsburg County School District.

The newly approved reopening plans include the following districts in South Carolina:

• Abbeville County School District

• Aiken County Public School District

• Beaufort County School District

• Calhoun County Public Schools

• Darlington County School District

• Edgefield County School District

• The School District of Greenville County

• Greenwood School District 50

• Hampton School District One

• Kershaw County School District

• Lancaster County School District

• Laurens County School District 56

• Lexington County School District One

• Lexington County School District Two

• Lexington County School District Three

• Lexington School District Four

• School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

• School District of Newberry County

• School District of Oconee County

• Orangeburg County School District

• School District of Pickens County

• Williamsburg County School District

• York School District 1

• Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

• Fort Mill School District (York 4)

“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” said Spearman. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick.”

Plans were approved on Monday for the Berkeley County School District, Allendale County School District, Anderson School District Five, Saluda County Schools, Spartanburg County School District Two, and Clover School District (York Two).

The SCDE is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency and will announce additional approvals in the coming days.

In order to be approved, school districts must meet key criteria including offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high-quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.