State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visits Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman met with CCSD leaders Thursday to discuss safe reopening plans and tour a local elementary school to see how the district is prepping for students to arrive in just a few weeks.

Spearman says CCSD is leading the state in reopening plans and other districts are implementing social distancing measures like the Plexiglas dividers on desks.

Spearman mentioned the state is working to get everyone back in the classroom as safely as possible.

“And we are requiring though that every district look at their numbers every two weeks as the trend data comes out and as they change their mode of instruction,” Spearman commented.

CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait says there is a new online platform that will be used this year which is said to be more user friendly. Teachers have been trained on the software and the district is providing training for parents.

“They will actually receive training about how to turn on the chrome books, how to use the software that’s available, what’s expected, where to look for their children’s records, and where to look for their student’s homework,” stated Postlewait.

CCSD nurses have been trained by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on contact tracing.

“We’ll follow the DHEC guidelines. Those who have been in the proximity of a student for more than 15 minutes will be contacted that day if possible, and then we’ll follow the protocol about quarantining the students,” Postlewait remarked.

CCSD will require mask be worn by everyone in schools all day.