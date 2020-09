CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students across the Lowcountry woke up to pleasant temperatures for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said we can expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

BACK 2 SCHOOL FORECAST



Expect a mostly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures holding steady around 70 through 8 AM. Grab an umbrella since chances for scattered showers & storms will increase through the day.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ba1mYfOjwO — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) September 8, 2020

There will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, so be sure to keep your rain gear handy. We’ll see even higher chances of showers and thunderstorms overnight through Wednesday.