Students making a return to the classrooms as ‘First Day of School’ kicks off Monday for some districts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year again, time for the kids to head back to the classrooms.

This week, students are preparing for their First Day of School as districts get ready to welcome students back to the classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year.

Monday, August 16, Berkeley, Colleton County, Williamsburg and Dorchester District Two School Districts are all heading back to the classrooms.

Later this week, Charleston County, Georgetown County, and Dorchester District Four School Districts will be heading back to the classrooms Wednesday, August 18th.

As districts gear up for another school year, the return to classrooms still looking different as districts work to navigate through the pandemic.