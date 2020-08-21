Suggestions on how to help your children deal with the stress of the upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors say not knowing what the school year will look like is adding stress to many families.

Experts with Roper St. Francis suggest being honest with your child and giving them coping resources to help them grow through this time.

One doctor laid out why parents are sometimes not honest with their children about the pandemic.

“I think sometimes as a parent we get scared that we’re going to scare our child and we make things sound better than it actually is and we might not be preparing them to learn how to handle things,” said Dr. Sarah Coker, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Behavioral Medicine.

Dr. Sarah Coker also says that now is the time to reach out and speak with a therapist, who can help you speak with your children.