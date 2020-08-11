Summerville PD calls on the community to donate back to school supplies, clothing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is conducting a school clothing and supply drive to support families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year has been particularly difficult for SPD to conduct community outreach programs; however, we believe the need to help our less fortunate students in our community is something that we cannot ignore,” said Sgt. Shannon Sharp in an email Tuesday.

Summerville PD has conducted outreach programs over the last few years, and said they have found a need for far more than just school supplies for area students.

“We all know how it feels to have new clothing items and our goal is to help as many people as possible,” said Sgt. Sharp.

That is why they will be collecting items ranging from underwear and socks to raincoats and school supplies through the end of August. (See list below)

“(We) need our community to help us make students’ stress a little lower with these items.”

Items can be dropped off in the Summerville Police Department’s lobby, which is located at 300 West 2nd North Street – they are open 24/7.

Collecting for all age groups

Underwear

Socks

T-shirts

Pants

Belts

Raincoats

Rainboots

Long sleeve shirts

Book Bags

School supplies

Gift cards/cash donations in Records Department 8-5 M-F