Summerville PD is asking for donations for their ‘Back to School Drive’

It’s almost time for back to school shopping, and the Summerville Police Department needs your help.

Summerville Police Department’s school supply drive is for Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston County students.

The police department is asking for donations to be left in the lobby.

We caught up with a Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division and asked him why they chose to do the drive for the second time.

The Summerville Police Department wants to be able to fill the box in the lobby.

The last day to donate school supplies will be July 31st.

