Teachers gifted supplies, support by members of the Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCBD) – Teachers in Dorchester County were given gifts of supplies and support by members of the community on Thursday.

For nearly four years, a local Dorchester County Church has adopted Oakbrook Elementary School.

Throughout the year, they provide a number of services to students at the school.

At the end of each year, teachers are also provided a generous service to help them prep for the next year.

For many teachers, acquiring school supplies to accommodate all of their students can be stressful.

About $275 was given to each teacher by the state to get their classrooms situated.

“That amount of money never covers what we need at the beginning of the year. Often we spend money out of our own pockets,’ said Kimberly Golden, a teacher at Oakbrook Elementary School.

According to many teachers, the money given to them does not leave them with funding for engaging activities.

“Last year I spent close to $1,000 dollars. These items seem like little things and don’t seem very expensive until you add up the cost in the cart,” says Brandy Smith, who also teaches at Oakbrook Elementary School.

To help alleviate the stress and keep struggling teachers from paying out of pocket, the members from Riverbluff Church donated the large bag of supplies.

“We give the teachers a profile sheet in the spring with items they need for their classroom,” explained Kris Stewart, a member of Riverbluff Church.

“It’s like Christmas when you were a child and you get to fill out a wishlist,” says Lynn Talley, a teacher at Oakbrook Elementary School.

From those lists, the church then supported these teachers through a community-wideDa

“We then set up a table and we have apples and the congregation can come and adopt a teacher,” said Stewart.

Over the years, the church said the community response has always been great.

“Most of the apples went the first Sunday it was up. I would say our community is very eager to encourage and love on so many folks,” said Joe Still, the Lead Pastor of Riverbluff Church.

“It’s a great way to connect with the people who educate our future leaders and make them feel like a village is raising their child and not just themselves,” said Smith.

About 70 bags were given out during Thursday’s event.