MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Monks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District.

After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year.

OneBerkeley Back to School Festival (BCSD)

According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came to the festival Saturday morning.

The district gave away 3,000 bags stuffed with school supplies.

The festival kicked off at 9 a.m., but Superintendent Deon Jackson said families began lining up for the backpack giveaway around 7:15 a.m.

BCSD officials say the line stretched the width of the Moncks Corner facility.

In addition to the giveaway, vendors and community organizations joined the festival with games and prizes.

Families had the opportunity to connect with county services and BCSD programs.

“Having all of our Berkeley County School District family come out, our Berkeley County family come out, and our community members come out and partner to provide this event is certainly a great thing for parents, our students, and our community,” Superintendent Deon Jackson said.