Thousands of students return to in-person learning today as CCSD begins phase 3 of reopening

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – High schoolers across the Charleston County School District that were waitlisted for in-person learning will begin in the classroom Thursday.

Elementary and middle school students that were waitlisted began in-person learning on September, 21.

Every school will bring students back without exceeding their safe seating capacity.

CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait says the district is working to bring families back to the classroom who were on temporary remote learning and want to start in person.

“The reverse holds true for parents who have their children in school and are feeling as though they want to move them to temporary remote because more children are returning,” Postlewait stated during a board meeting Monday.

After all waitlisted students being in-person learning, the district will have 45% of the student population learning in person with 55% still learning virtually.

