CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday kicks off another day of students heading back into the classrooms for the Lowcountry.

Wednesday, August 18, is the first day back to school for Charleston County, Georgetown County, and Dorchester District 4.

Students will be kicking off their 20021-2022 school year either in-person or remaining virtual amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Berkeley County, Colleton County, Dorchester District 2, ad Williamsburg County made their return.