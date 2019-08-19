Tolling of historic bell marks new school year in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District rang in the new school year in a unique way on Monday.

To celebrate the start of a new year, they decided to ring the historic Macedonia High School bell, which was one of the few things to survive the 1996 fire that destroyed the school.

“We felt it was appropriate to have Macedonia High’s Coach Fulton Mitchum do the honors,” the district said in a post on Facebook.

In a photo posted on the district’s Twitter page, you can see Coach Mitchum smile as he rang the old bell.

The district is now considering ringing the bell at the start and finish of each school year.