SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Several public high schools in the Lowcountry are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let’s take a look.
With each ranking system measuring different criteria, the results often vary widely, making it difficult to reach a definitive list of the best public high schools in the state.
To provide a more accurate assessment, 7NEWS gathered two of the most widely used online school rankings, high school report cards, and standardized testing scores, using data from the South Carolina Department of Education.
Top 25 Public High Schools in South Carolina: Carolina School Hub
|State Rank
|School Name
|Location
|1
|Academic Magnet High School
|Charleston
|2
|Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics
|Darlington
|3
|Palmetto Scholars Academy
|Charleston
|4
|Academy For Arts Science Techn
|Horry
|5
|SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities
|Greenville
|6
|Fort Mill High School
|York
|7
|Riverside High School
|Greenville
|8
|Charleston School of the Arts
|Charleston
|9
|Wando High School
|Charleston
|10
|Lexington High School
|Lexington
|11
|Greer Middle College Charter High School
|Greenville
|12
|J. L. Mann High Academy
|Greenville
|13
|Spring Hill High School
|Lexington/Richland
|14
|Chapin High School
|Lexington/Richland
|15
|D. W. Daniel High School
|Pickens
|16
|Nation Ford High School
|York
|17
|Greenville Technical Charter High School
|Greenville
|18
|HCS Early College High School
|Greenville
|19
|River Bluff High School
|Lexington
|20
|Ashley Ridge High School
|Dorchester
|21
|Wade Hampton High School
|Greenville
|22
|Dutch Fork High School
|Lexington/Richland
|23
|Greenville Senior High Academy
|Greenville
|24
|Mauldin High School
|Greenville
|25
|Mayo High School For Math, Science, and Technology
|Darlington
These rankings can be cross-referenced with report card data from the South Carolina Department of Education, which shows the percentage of students who received a grade of an “A,” “B” or “C” at each public school.
When the report card data is compared to the Carolina School Hub rankings, several schools with the highest percentage of students receiving “A’s” in several subjects correspond to some of the highest ranked institutions, but not for every academic subject.
To see if a specific public high school on the list also had top grades for a particular academic subject, search the chart below.
Another popular high school ranking list is published by Niche. Several of the schools that appeared on the Carolina School Hub rankings, also appear here.
Top High Schools in South Carolina: Niche
|State Rank
|School Name
|Location
|1
|South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics
|Hartsville
|2
|Academic Magnet High School
|Charleston
|3
|Spring Hill High School
|Lexington/Richland
|4
|SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities
|Greenville
|5
|Charleston School of the Arts
|Charleston
|6
|Mayo High School For Math, Science, and Technology
|Darlington
|7
|Green Charter School
|Greenville
|8
|Dutch Fork High School
|Lexington/Richland
|9
|Wando High School
|Charleston
|10
|River Bluff High School
|Lexington
|11
|D. W. Daniel High School
|Pickens
|12
|Fort Mill High School
|Fort Mill
|13
|Nation Ford High School
|Fort Mill
|14
|Greenville Technical Charter High School
|Greenville
|15
|HCS Early College High School
|Conway
|16
|Lexington High School
|Lexington
|17
|Berkeley County Middle College High School
|Moncks Corner
|18
|Greer Middle College Charter High School
|Greer
|19
|Riverside High School
|Greenville
|20
|Greenville Senior High Academy
|Greenville
|21
|Chapin High School
|Lexington/Richland
|22
|Blythewood High School
|Richland
|23
|Wade Hampton High School
|Greenville
|24
|Spring Valley High School
|Columbia
|25
|Brashier Middle College
|Simpsonville
Many of the top schools on these two lists had a higher percentage of students who received better grades than other schools got. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that those academic courses were more difficult or those students were more deserving of those grades.
To see how well students retained the information they learned in high school, the SAT and ACT standardized tests offer additional data that can be used to determine top-ranked schools.
To see if a specific public high school on the list also had top scores for those national tests, typically used for college admissions, search the charts below:
Collectively, this information should give you a more accurate perspective on the academic quality of the highest-rated public high schools in the state. How does your school stack up to the competition?