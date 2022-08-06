SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Several public high schools in the Lowcountry are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let’s take a look.

With each ranking system measuring different criteria, the results often vary widely, making it difficult to reach a definitive list of the best public high schools in the state.

To provide a more accurate assessment, 7NEWS gathered two of the most widely used online school rankings, high school report cards, and standardized testing scores, using data from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Top 25 Public High Schools in South Carolina: Carolina School Hub

State Rank School Name Location 1 Academic Magnet High School Charleston 2 Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Darlington 3 Palmetto Scholars Academy Charleston 4 Academy For Arts Science Techn Horry 5 SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Greenville 6 Fort Mill High School York 7 Riverside High School Greenville 8 Charleston School of the Arts Charleston 9 Wando High School Charleston 10 Lexington High School Lexington 11 Greer Middle College Charter High School Greenville 12 J. L. Mann High Academy Greenville 13 Spring Hill High School Lexington/Richland 14 Chapin High School Lexington/Richland 15 D. W. Daniel High School Pickens 16 Nation Ford High School York 17 Greenville Technical Charter High School Greenville 18 HCS Early College High School Greenville 19 River Bluff High School Lexington 20 Ashley Ridge High School Dorchester 21 Wade Hampton High School Greenville 22 Dutch Fork High School Lexington/Richland 23 Greenville Senior High Academy Greenville 24 Mauldin High School Greenville 25 Mayo High School For Math, Science, and Technology Darlington 2022 Best Public High Schools in South Carolina – Carolina School Hub

These rankings can be cross-referenced with report card data from the South Carolina Department of Education, which shows the percentage of students who received a grade of an “A,” “B” or “C” at each public school.

When the report card data is compared to the Carolina School Hub rankings, several schools with the highest percentage of students receiving “A’s” in several subjects correspond to some of the highest ranked institutions, but not for every academic subject.

To see if a specific public high school on the list also had top grades for a particular academic subject, search the chart below.

Another popular high school ranking list is published by Niche. Several of the schools that appeared on the Carolina School Hub rankings, also appear here.

Top High Schools in South Carolina: Niche

State Rank School Name Location 1 South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Hartsville 2 Academic Magnet High School Charleston 3 Spring Hill High School Lexington/Richland 4 SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Greenville 5 Charleston School of the Arts Charleston 6 Mayo High School For Math, Science, and Technology Darlington 7 Green Charter School Greenville 8 Dutch Fork High School Lexington/Richland 9 Wando High School Charleston 10 River Bluff High School Lexington 11 D. W. Daniel High School Pickens 12 Fort Mill High School Fort Mill 13 Nation Ford High School Fort Mill 14 Greenville Technical Charter High School Greenville 15 HCS Early College High School Conway 16 Lexington High School Lexington 17 Berkeley County Middle College High School Moncks Corner 18 Greer Middle College Charter High School Greer 19 Riverside High School Greenville 20 Greenville Senior High Academy Greenville 21 Chapin High School Lexington/Richland 22 Blythewood High School Richland 23 Wade Hampton High School Greenville 24 Spring Valley High School Columbia 25 Brashier Middle College Simpsonville 2022 Best Public High Schools in South Carolina – Niche

Many of the top schools on these two lists had a higher percentage of students who received better grades than other schools got. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that those academic courses were more difficult or those students were more deserving of those grades.

To see how well students retained the information they learned in high school, the SAT and ACT standardized tests offer additional data that can be used to determine top-ranked schools.

To see if a specific public high school on the list also had top scores for those national tests, typically used for college admissions, search the charts below:

Collectively, this information should give you a more accurate perspective on the academic quality of the highest-rated public high schools in the state. How does your school stack up to the competition?