Trident United Way hosting virtual supply drive for Title One schools in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way is working to help students and school staff prepare for the upcoming school year with a virtual supply drive.

All supplies will go to Title One schools in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

Trident United Way’s Young Leaders United Chairman says they also need things to keep everyone safe in schools.

“A small donation of hand sanitizer or a mask truly does lead to saving lives,” said Michael Samuel, Trident United Way Young Leaders United Chairman. “We want to make sure all our students, faculty, and staff are being as safe as possible returning to school and we do want to return some level of normalcy and being safe as possible is the best way to do so.”

The virtual supply drive goes through the 17th and the Thank-A-Thon for teachers and staff will go through until the 15th.