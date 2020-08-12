Understanding the differences between CCSD’s in-person, virtual, and remote learning options

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just weeks away from the start of the new school year, but for most students, the 2020-21 school year will look much different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News 2’s Brad Franko spoke with the Charleston County School District’s Director of Communications and Technology, Andy Pruitt, to see what the first day of school will look like for students, parents, and staff amid safety precautions for the virus.

The district will begin the new school year with three options including in-person instruction, the Virtual Academy, and temporary remote instruction.

Enrollment is taking place through Friday, August 14th for CCSD’s virtual academy, which is a consistent online learning instruction model for grades K-12.

The in-person instruction will take place 5-days a week for face-to-face learning if it’s safe to bring students back into the classroom. This will include a temporary remote option for families that would like an in-person instruction but are not ready to send their students back.

This option would ensure students had consistent instruction and engagement with teachers remotely.