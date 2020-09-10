Virtual learning tips for parents and students to make learning in a pandemic easier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Virtual learning can be difficult for not only students, but also for the parents at home with them.

The following are suggestions experts give to help make virtual learning a little easier:

Arranging a designated learning area with little distractions

Following a consistent schedule

Monitoring pacing and grades to make sure your child on track

Reglarly speak with your child’s teacher(s)

“If we work with their parents and create this partnership, we can create this successful environment for the student in the midst of this pandemic,” said Dr. Tiffany Hollis, Assistant Professor, Spadoni College of Education, CCU.

You can also help by keeping log in information written down at your child’s learning area and setting up a time each day to help your child with questions that have about their course work.

These tips are suggestions to help both you and your students be able to excel through school in this pandemic.