Wednesday is the deadline to register for in-person or virtual classes in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday is the final day for parents to register for either in-person or virtual classes for the 2020-21 school year in Berkeley County.

Parents can choose between traditional face-to-face instruction and classroom-based learning, virtual pre-made online courses with certified instructional support, or a combination of the two.

If a returning student’s registration is not completed by Wednesday, July 29th, the student will automatically be enrolled in the blended distance learning pathway – it includes live stream learning experiences and live stream instruction.

The Berkeley County School District said its important to receive each student’s completed registration and learning pathway choice for them to complete planning for the school year.

Students will begin the 2020-21 school year on September 8th. You can complete registration on the Berkeley County School District’s website by clicking here.