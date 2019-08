As we begin a new school year, Count on 2's Octavia Mitchell sat down one on one with the leaders of our local school districts. Today we're in Charleston county, the second largest school district in the state.

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait will welcome nearly fifty thousand students back to Charleston county's eighty-seven schools and programs. This year, CCSD will open three new schools. "One of the most exciting things is we're opening three new schools. We have new significant renovations at a fourth. In North Charleston, we're opening a new Burns Elementary, significant renovations, total make-over at Dunston Elementary. We have a brand new Stono Park in West Ashley, in addition to twelve classrooms at Moultrie. We're looking forward to that, as well as upgrades and additions at several other schools," says Dr. Postlewait.