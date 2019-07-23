What happens if your student’s bus breaks down or runs late?

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Getting your children to and from school safely every day is important, but what happens if their school bus runs late does not show up at all?

Dorchester District 2 has procedures in place to help guide you through that process.

What happens if a bus breaks down?

District officials say there are radios on all school buses to enable drivers to quickly notify the transportation department if an incident occurs. The transportation department will then notify the school.

What happens if a bus is running late?

Parents should contact their child’s school or the transportation office if their child’s bus is late.

Bus Route information can be obtained at your child’s school, at bus.ddtwo.org, or by calling the Transportation Office at (843) 873-6196.

The school district said plans are in the works for a portal that will be a new component of the school bus routing and management software.

It will be a free smartphone app that will allow parents to track and receive notifications about their students’ bus schedules, including delays and other bus issues that may occur.

Parents should monitor the bus transportation webpage at bus.ddtwo.org for instructions to download and set up the free app in the near future.