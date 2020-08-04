What to expect this Tax-Free Weekend

Summerville, S.C. – WCBD – Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, July 7th – Sunday, July 9th.

School supplies, clothes, and electronics will not be charged the state’s 6% tax rate.

63% of K – 12 families plan on buying laptops and other electronics this year which is up from 54% in 2019 according to a survey done by the National Retail Federation.

Rod Sides with Deloitte Consulting says the increase is due to E Learning.

“The traditional school supplies were in decline about 12% and that was really made up for by the amount of hardware that people are purchasing, computers, etc.,” said Sides.

At Education Station, a school supply store in Summerville, General Manager Tim Davies says teachers are still buying traditional classroom supplies but more parents are coming in for education materials.

“We’re seeing an uptick in families electing to home school this year. We’re here to help them as well of course and we have a lot of materials available to help the homeschooling community,” Davies mentioned.

As a parent who homeschools Amy Thomas says while she is used to having her children home during the year, she is even having to plan more and buy extra supplies due to closures caused by COVID-19.

“A lot of times we go out and take art classes outside of the classroom or take even a P.E. class outside of the classroom, so we’re stocking up on fun things to do at home instead,” Thomas stated.