Will there be enough nurses in local schools this fall?

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she cannot guarantee that every school in the state will have a full-time nurse working when school starts.

Superintendent Spearman made the comment on Wednesday. News 2 reached out to tri-county school districts to find out if they have enough nurses for the first day of school.

Both Dorchester Districts 2 and 4 said they will have enough staff to have at least one full-time nurse when school starts this September.

A spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District said they will have enough nurses and always have at least one full-time nurse at each school every year.

“Anytime there isn’t a nurse, then we do have access to substitute nurses, so that would be an option for us this year,” said BCSD’s public information officer, Katie Tanner.

The Charleston County School District said they did have to add some positions to make sure each school has a nurse on hand.

They now have those nurses in place and will have full coverage at every school when it begins this fall.